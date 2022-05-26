Sandals To Install Detectors After Tourist Deaths

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

WHILE not revealing the cause of death of three American tourists at its Emerald Bay property earlier this month, Sandals has said the fatalities were not linked to the resort’s air conditioning system, food and beverage service, landscaping services or foul play.

In a statement yesterday, Sandals said it had taken additional measures to install CO detectors in all guest rooms at Emerald Bay and all guest rooms throughout the portfolio.

On Monday, The Tribune reported from a reliable source that carbon monoxide poisoning was found to be the cause of death of married couple Michael and Robbie Phillips of Tennessee and Vincent Paul Chiarella of Florida.

They were found dead in two separate villas at Sandals on May 6 after they were stricken by an unknown illness and sought medical help in the hours before their deaths.

Donnis Chiarella, wife of Paul, was the lone survivor.

“We remain devastated by the unimaginable event that occurred at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort earlier this month that resulted in the loss of three lives, including two members of our beloved travel advisor community, and the recovery of a fourth guest,” Sandals said in a statement yesterday. “We wish to once again extend our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt condolences to the Phillips and Chiarella families.

“Despite initial speculation, Bahamian authorities have concluded the cause was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two individual guest rooms and was in no way linked to the resort’s air conditioning system, food and beverage service, landscaping services or foul play.”

The statement continued: “Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members is and will always be paramount. It is for this reason that we have taken additional measures such as engaging environmental safety experts for a comprehensive review of all systems across the resort. In addition, CO detectors have now been placed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay and although not mandated in any Caribbean destination where we operate, detectors will be installed in all guest rooms throughout the portfolio.

“Our entire team is keeping the families in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”