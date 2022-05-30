No Monkeypox Cases Recorded In The Bahamas

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness has assured the public there are no confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the country.

In a press release posted on their Facebook page yesterday, the ministry noted the National Disease Surveillance Unit is monitoring an individual who arrived in The Bahamas last weekend with a travel history of locations where outbreaks have occurred.

“That individual has been placed in isolation and samples have been obtained for processing. The male who is in mid-30s has had significant resolution of his signs and symptoms. His only known contact is his wife, who is not showing any signs of Monkeypox,” the release said.

“The ministry has issued an Epo Alert which has been sent to physicians across the country to continue surveillance for any persons who may present with signs and symptoms of Monkeypox.”

The release indicated symptoms of Monkeypox include skin rash, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Symptoms can last for two to four weeks.

“The death rate associated with the disease is low ranging between three to six percent of persons infected. Any person who feels that he/she has these symptoms are asked to practice health and safety protocols (physical distancing, wearing of face masks and hand sanitisation) and contact their primary care physician or nearest public health clinic for evaluation at the earliest opportunity.

“To date, the WHO has confirmed that nearly 200 cases of Monkeypox has been reported in more than 20 countries worldwide. The disease is being described as ‘containable’ by the World Health Organisation.”