Police Confiscate Lincoln Bain’S Rifle

POLICE investigating outspoken politician Lincoln Bain have retained two firearms after he was questioned over a video showing him brandishing a rifle.

And last night Mr Bain apologised to anyone who had taken offence at the video in which he accused members of the Haitian community of burning down parts of the bush to make coal.

Mr Bain was taken in for questioning last week after his video received widespread coverage on social media.

Mr Bain revealed police currently have two of his firearms after a video of him brandishing a weapon.

“The police I guess were curious about what was going on so they started their own investigation,” said Mr Bain.

“I don’t know there to have been a complaint. So, there shouldn’t have been a reason to apprehend me… they spoke to me. We had a good conversation and that was it.”

“They let me out. I have not committed a crime.

“They have not implied to me that I have committed a crime. My gun is licensed as always … but curiously though they wanted to hold on to my gun, firearms, and so I allowed them to.”

In The Tribune former Senator Rodney Moncur yesterday called on police to revoke Mr Bain’s gun licence. However, Mr Bain labelled calls for his gun to be confiscated as “political mischief.”

“It’s political mischief because I think that the person who called for that is fully aware of the law and I did nothing outside the law. If a Bahamian can’t apply for a licence, get a gun, and be able to shoot that gun. I should be able to... show people how to go hunting. I should be able to do a live with a licensed gun, and go on range and show people how to properly use a firearm.”

He maintained he has never hurt anyone with a gun and never done anything wrong with a firearm.

Asked if in hindsight he regretted releasing the video, Mr Bain said he would like to apologise for offending anyone with his action.

“I did everything legally,” he said.

“I did everything by the book, but, of course, I’m a public figure and I’m leader and if doing something bothers the general public, of course, I would be regretful of that, but the majority of persons I’ve spoked to, almost everyone, they don’t have a problem with it because the gun was licensed.

“Persons who’ve objected to it, I guess they haven’t reached out to me, but if I offended anyone I would like to apologise for offending anyone with my action because I would not want to offend persons being in the position I am.”