The terrible truth about marital rape

EDITOR, The Tribune.

“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right, and evil doesn’t become good, just because it’s accepted by a majority.” - Booker T Washington.

First of all, rape is not about sex. Sex has little to do with it; sex becomes the weapon, the vehicle to accomplish the desired result, which is to harm, control, embarrass, and humiliate the spouse.

Marital rape is rarely an isolated incident or attack; it often comes with other forms of abusive behaviours. It is one of the most highly under-reported violent crimes, not only damages the body but which also leaves a permanent scar in the mind of the victim, and when it occurs within the four-walls of a matrimonial home, it reduces the woman to the status of an object used merely for sexual gratification.

The uncomfortable truth we face besides a ‘rape culture’ emerge from a recent study conducted by the University of The Bahamas, which revealed the startling number of married women who had reported being raped by their spouses in The Bahamas.

So, what is marital rape?

“Marital Rape (Spousal rape) is defined as any unwanted sexual act by a spouse or ex-spouse, committed without consent and/or against a person’s will, obtained by force, the threat of force, intimidation, or when a person is unable to consent (www.lawteacher.net)

Reportedly, the sexual acts include intercourse, anal or oral sex, forced sexual behaviour with objects or other individuals, and other sexual activities that are considered by the victim as degrading, humiliating, painful, and unwanted.

Rape is a crime, be it within a marriage or otherwise. It is horrible, inhumane, and not an acceptable behaviour in any relationship.

Forced sex on one’s spouse is not an act of love, respect and support; it is an act of power and violence.

Marital rape breaks the marriage vows, and marriage does not give a spouse the license to rape his wife with impunity.

That being said, the answer to, “Can a husband rape his wife?” is a resounding YES!

And offenders come from various socio-economic status, race, ethnicity and cultural backgrounds.

Many are deemed “ordinary” “well-respected” and “normal” individuals in society.

Now, I want to be clear: most husbands in this country are moral citizens and law-abiding individuals. Despite that, there are others who assert power and control over their victims behind closed doors.

Rape is real and a victim’s voice should not be dismissed, please read this carefully: “While a murderer destroys the physical frame of the victim, a rapist degrades and defiles the soul of a helpless female.” - Justice Arijit Pasayat, Tulsidas Kanolkar v. State of Goa (2003).

This is not just a marriage issue. This is everyone’s issue.

SHERVONNE CASH-HOLLIS

Advocate,Founder

242 Domestic Violence Support Network Inc.

Nassau,

October 30, 2022.