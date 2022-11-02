Father admits his $259k drugs guilt

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FATHER was sentenced to 18 months in custody yesterday after admitting to possessing $259,000 worth of marijuana police found because of a routine traffic stop of his son in 2019.

Demetrius Woodside and his son, Dominic Woodside, faced Magistrate Samuel McKinney on the final day of their trial. They faced charges of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

It was previously revealed in court that on September 30, 2019, officers on patrol in Montell Heights stopped Dominic in his vehicle in search of suspected drugs and firearms. An investigation of the defendant’s car uncovered a quantity of Indian hemp in a tool bag, of which the defendant said he was not aware.

After booking Dominic, officers acting on a search warrant proceeded to his home at Chou Close on Carmichael Road. Once there they seized $259,000 worth of Indian hemp; the collective 259lbs of the drug were recovered in both the father and son’s respective bedrooms. Seven crocus sacks of Indian hemp were found in Demetrius’ room.

While the son maintained his innocence throughout the trial, the father reversed his earlier position and pleaded guilty to both counts. He also told the court his son had nothing to do with this offence and asked for mercy on his son’s behalf.

Magistrate McKinney sentenced Demetrius to serve 18 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for both charges, to be served concurrently. The father faced a further $15,000 fine in connection with the offence for which failure to comply will result in an additional nine months in custody.

The younger Woodside was officially discharged by the magistrate.