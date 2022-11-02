Man accused of touching 15-year-old sister’s breasts

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail in Magistrate’s Court yesterday after being accused of touching his younger sister’s breast.

The 22-year-old accused, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of his sister, was represented by Robin Laing as he stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney. There, he faced a charge of indecent assault.

On October 28, he is alleged to have indecently touched his 15-year-old sister’s breasts.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to the offence. While his lawyer moved to have his bail reduced from $7,500, the magistrate denied the request due to the nature of the charge.

The accused is expected to return to court before Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr on November 4 for the fixture of his trial date.