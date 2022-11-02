Man killed in two-car collision

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Fire Trail Road west off Gladstone Road, which left a man dead yesterday.

According to police, around 12.40pm the police control room received a call about a traffic accident in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers confirmed that there was a two-car collision that resulted in injuries of passengers from both vehicles - one male and three females.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the male driver was travelling east on Fire Trail Road and attempted to overtake another vehicle, also travelling east, when he collided with a bronze-coloured Honda CRV that was travelling west along the same road,” said Chief Superintendent David Lockhart of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division.

The man, said to be in his 30s, died of his injuries at the scene.

One woman is listed in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition, according to CSP Lockhart.

He also confirmed that the country’s traffic fatality count is 37 thus far for the year.

Earlier this month, Assistant Superintendent Stephen Rolle said recent traffic deaths are a concern and also noted that drivers should be vigilant as the Christmas season is approaching.

“We are coming close to the Christmas season now, you will find more vehicles on the road, pedestrians, and even motorbikes. So, I want to say to those individuals who may be driving recklessly or within breach of the speed limit to be mindful of the other road users. And try to avoid any mishaps as much as possible. Like I said, we are nearing the Christmas season and we want this to be a safe Christmas for all,” he said.