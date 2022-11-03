Prosecutor and FNM chair respond to Munroe criticism

By JADE RUSSELL

PUBLIC prosecutions director Garvin Gaskin said he and his team will continue to “press for the due advancement of the criminal justice system” in the wake of criticisms about his performance from National Security Minister Wayne Munroe.

He added that he had only recently returned in September from seven months vacation leave, but was looking forward to “appropriately addressing” any “deficiencies” in the legal and law enforcement systems.

Free National Movement chairman Duane Sands also responded to Mr Munroe’s criticisms on the management of the department yesterday, calling Mr Munroe’s choice of words “out of order” and completely inappropriate.

On Tuesday Mr Munroe said officials are displeased with how the Director of Public Prosecutions was administering the office, noting they were not satisfied that the office was aggressively filing appeals for people fined for bail violation. He also highlighted the DDP’s absence, or that of another higher-level official, in certain murder cases.

Mr Munroe told reporters he asked the Minister of State for Legal Affairs Jomo Campbell to arrange a meeting between himself, Mr Gaskin, and the commissioner of police.

Yesterday Mr Gaskin responded to Mr Munroe’s comments.

“I will, respectfully, not comment on any matters that are sub judice (before the courts), as it is improper to do so. My team and l will continue to effectively press for the due advancement of the criminal justice system,” he said in a brief statement.

“Having returned from seven months vacation leave, during the second week of September 2022, l look forward to factual and progressive discussions, with a view to appropriately addressing any and all interconnective issues and deficiencies in the legal and law enforcement systems,” Mr Gaskin said.

Mr Munroe told reporters on Tuesday officials took issue with people who were brought to court for violating their bail and only given fines instead of being remanded. He said they are also not happy with what appeared to be a lack of appeals from the DPP’s office in this instance.

Dr Sands yesterday criticized Mr Munroe’s choice of words on the DPP.

“Alas, the minister of national security’s ‘foot in mouth’ disease struck again today,” he said. “The honourable member for Freetown, Wayne Munroe, KC, has attacked the independent Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“A noted senior and decorated attorney - who clearly ought to know better - has shamefully placed concerns about the Director of Public Prosecutions in the public domain.

“The minister alleges that these concerns have arisen from the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Minister Munroe’s lack of discretion and complete disregard for the independence of this critical part of our democracy will no doubt result in an erosion of the public’s confidence in the DPP.

“We call upon the travelling PM to reign in Minister Munroe and implore the Attorney General Ryan Pinder to defend the independence of the DPP forthwith,” he said in a statement.

When The Tribune contacted Mr Munroe yesterday to respond to the criticism, he questioned if the opposition wanted him to lie to the Bahamian people.

Mr Munroe said the police commissioner and the police themselves are not satisfied with the performance of the DPP’s office.

“So, his (Dr Sands’) view is that I should lie to the Bahamian people?” Mr Munroe queried.

“As a person who serves the people, I have an obligation to tell them the truth. The FNM isn’t big on telling people the truth, I’m big on telling people the truth. Even if it’s something that doesn’t reflect well on me, you tell the truth at all times.”

Mr Munroe argued that if Dr Sands is able to point out where in his comments there was some form of discrepancy or dishonesty then he would be prepared to address it.

Mr Munroe said he is planning to meet with the DPP on Friday.

The issue of accused violent offenders getting bail has been a point of contention in discussions about the fight against crime .

A ruling from the Court of Appeal in late 2019 outlined circumstances where people accused of murder should get bail, such as in a case where the person has not been tried within a reasonable time.

Additionally, the person should be granted bail having regard to relevant factors such as if the defendant would fail to surrender to custody or appear at his trial, commit an offence whilst on bail, or whether the defendant should be kept in custody for his own protection, and considering the nature and seriousness of the offence and the nature and strength of the evidence against the defendant.