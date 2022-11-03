Row in House over wage rise

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE House of Assembly became heated at times yesterday when government MPs and members of the opposition engaged in a back-and-forth while debating a resolution to increase the national minimum wage.

The row first erupted after Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis ended his contribution to the debate in Parliament.

For much of his speech, Mr Davis explained his administration’s efforts for seeking higher wages for Bahamians which, he said, was “progress on the path to a livable wage.”

He also said while the wage increase will not eliminate the economic hardship faced by many, “it is something” that can go towards food, school fees and other financial obligations.

“It’s been a long time since the minimum wage was last raised - seven years ago, in fact. In 2015,” the prime minister told parliamentarians. “You see, the party opposite didn’t even consider raising the minimum wage during their time in government. They didn’t support an increase in 2015, and they’re full of complaints now. They reflexively oppose anything we do, no matter how beneficial to the people.”

St Barnabas MP and Free National Movement deputy leader Shanedon Cartwright sought to respond to Mr Davis’ remarks, but was cut off by some government MPs who told him that it was not yet his time to speak during the debate.

However, this led to a shouting match that prompted House Speaker Patricia Deveaux to remind parliamentarians of the rules of the lower chamber.

She also explained that she will not be disrespected.

Tensions simmered down after Speaker Deveaux issued her warning but then became heated again when Minister of State for the Public Service Pia Glover- Rolle, who seconded the resolution, was delivering her contribution.

“We have the economy recovering at a rapid pace and we see that job numbers are moving in a positive direction,” the state minister said yesterday.

“Now, it is time to ensure that people are paid wages that can better cover their expenses. There can be no debate that this minimum wage increase was needed. In fact, it was needed years ago,” she said.

“It is the first increase in seven years. The last increase was made during the last PLP administration. In fact, in the past 20 years, PLP administrations have been the only governments to increase the minimum wage.

“There are working Bahamians, old enough to vote, who, for their entire lives, have only seen minimum wage increases implemented by the PLP.”

The latter remarks were not well received by the opposition.

Rising on a point of order, Mr Cartwright started to form a rebuttal, insisting the remarks were misleading, but was again interrupted.

“Sit down,” said a seated member.

Both sides engaged in another shouting match, prompting the House Speaker to again intervene.

“I’m speaking to all sides today,” Ms Deveaux stressed. “There will not be an abuse of point of orders today - it will not be tolerated today.

“Continue please. When any member gets to their feet please indicate to me what is the breach because I remember a member told me I was losing control last week. Well, I am letting them know that I’m back in control.”

Mrs Glover-Rolle continued her criticisms of the former administration, saying: “It does beg the question though: as a political party that hasn’t increased the minimum wage even once in the past 20 years. You hear what I say St Barnabas? Let me repeat that - as a political party that hasn’t increased the minimum wage even once in the past 20 years, what is the FNM the party of? We are the party of the people and the FNM is the party of what?

“I’ll let the Bahamian people answer that question.”

That country’s minimum wage is being raised from $210 to $260 per week.

The higher wage will be retroactive in the public service going back to July of this year. For those in the private sector the change will begin in January 2023.

“As for when minimum wage earners will see their increases on their bank accounts, public sector workers will see those increases in a few weeks,” Mrs Glover-Rolle also said.

“This will include retroactive payments all the way back to July. I know there is a concern that the increase has not been reflected in salaries yet. You can rest assured that your pay is accumulating and you will receive what you are due before year’s end.”

For his part, Kwasi Thompson, MP for East Grand Bahama, said the opposition fully supported increases to the national minimum wage.

However, he said the FNM really wanted the government to implement a livable wage for Bahamians as they had promised and chided them for their “lack of actions” in this regard.

“So, I challenge the government to do more,” he added. “Even with the increase of minimum wage, it has not kept up with the real cost of living and inflation. We are still not at a point where the minimum w age can deal with the real cost of living and deal with inflation. Minimum wage is still going to be insufficient to cover the real cost of living in The Bahamas.”