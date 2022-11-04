Man accused of indecent assault on stepdaughter

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A STEPFATHER was granted bail in a Magistrate’s Court Friday after being accused of touching his stepdaughter’s hips while she was in the shower.

The 42-year-old defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the complainant, faced Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on a charge of indecent assault.

Between January 1 2020 – December 31 2021 the accused is said to have approached his stepdaughter while she was in the bathroom and touched her hips. At the time of the alleged incident the minor complainant was between the ages of 10 and 11 years old.

In court the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was granted $7,000 bail with one or two sureties.

Under the conditions of this bail the accused is expected to sign in at the Grove Police Station on Sundays by 7pm. He was further warned not to interfere with any of the witnesses in this matter.

This trial is set to begin on February 24, 2023.