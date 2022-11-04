Man accused of possessing firearm and ammunition

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

A 28-year-old man was granted bail in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he was allegedly found with an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Magistrate Shaka Serville granted Ridge Farquharson, 28, $7,500 bail.

He was arrested on November 1 in New Providence.

The accused pleaded not guilty to two charges of possessing an unlicensed black 9 millimeter Taurus Millennium G2 pistol with the serial number erased as well as possessing five unfired rounds of 9 millimetre ammunition.

As he had no previous record or matters before the court, the accused was granted bail on condition he sign in at his nearest police station two days each week until his next court date.

The matter is set for hearing on February 27, 2023.