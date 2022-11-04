Revitalisation of downtown Freeport 'is finally here' – Winn Dixie food store building renamed

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE renaming of the former Winn Dixie food store building to The Winn by Milo B Butler & Sons Investment Company Ltd, signals the much-anticipated revitalisation of downtown Freeport, and the opening of AML’s second Solomon’s Food store location on Grand Bahama.

Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey spoke at the ceremony on Thursday. She said it “is indeed a win for the people of Grand Bahama.”

“On this occasion, I can say with this assurance that the long-awaited revitalisation of downtown Freeport is finally here,” she said. “Today, we can breathe a sigh of relief.”

Minister Moxey commended Damian Butler, chairman of Milo Butler Investment Company Ltd, for not giving up on Grand Bahama, despite the tough economic challenges since the closure of Winn Dixie years ago.

“Today, with the renaming of this building to The Winn, we are going to win. And the opening of AML’s Solomon’s downtown is just days away - a brand new chapter in Grand Bahama's history will be written ushering in a new day filled with resurgence of employment and entrepreneurial opportunities and bustling economic activity in Downtown Freeport,” she said.

“My heart is filled with joy for the downtown businesses, and the businesses operating in the surrounding areas who have remained hopeful, stayed the course with determination, and fought to keep their doors open in anticipation of what is about to come, despite the tough economic challenges Grand Bahama has endured over the many years.”

Describing it as “one of the grandest days,” the Minister recalled growing up as a child and catching the bus from Eight Mile Rock to downtown to shop at Winn Dixie.

“This building is historic,” said the MP for Pineridge. “It is not only located in PR, but it was also once the home of a thriving business that became the bedrock of Freeport’s commercial centre and the core of our community. Like me, I am sure many residents have fond memories of coming downtown to shop at Winn Dixie Food store. Back then, the hustling and bustling energy of downtown made it a magical place filled with the diversity of people and businesses.”

Minister Moxey said when Winn Dixie closed in Grand Bahama, the closure not only impacted the business community, but also left a void in the community at large that has been difficult to fill.

She said Winn Dixie will always be part of the story of Grand Bahama. “Within the walls of this building are embedded numerous stories of thousands of people who once walked those aisles,” Ms Moxey stated.

“To the chairman of the Board of MBI Co. Ltd, on behalf of residents of PR, Grand Bahama, and the Bahamas. and on behalf of the Prime Minister Philip Davis, I Chester Cooper, and our government, I thank you for recognizing the viability of Grand Bahama, and for sticking with us when others did not. You hung in there and now we have this today. I look forward to The Winn becoming a fixture in our community for decades and part of Grand Bahama’s history,” Ms Moxey said.

Derek Newbold, Chief Investment Officer at Grand Bahama Port Authority, said the renaming is a good day for Freeport and Grand Bahama.

“Today we are witnessing the return of our downtown, he said. It is important for me to be here to actually see the culmination of months and weeks and years of hard work, dedication and perseverance come to fruition,” he said.

He thanked Mr Butler, Cecile Green, and the Board of Directors and shareholders of Milo B Butler & Sons Investment Company Ltd. for the tremendous job they have done.

“Today serves as a calling card for the rest of the Bahamas that Grand Bahama is rebuilding better, reemerging, and we are open for business,” he said.