School principal charged with assaulting teacher

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A SCHOOL principal was charged in a Magistrate’s Court Friday with assaulting one of her teachers at Thelma Gibson Primary School in early September.

This alleged incident led to teachers staging a walkout in protest against the principal the next day, which The Tribune previously reported.

Olivia Daxon, 50, represented by Attorney Ian Cargill, stood before Magistrate Shaka Serville on a single charge of assault.

On September 12 it is alleged that Daxon assaulted her subordinate Shenique Sweeting while the two were at the school.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

As there were no objections to bail, Daxon’s $1,000 police bail was extended and she was released on her own recognisance.

Under the conditions of her bail the accused is expected to return to court for each adjournment.

Mrs Daxon was further warned not to interfere with the witnesses in this matter in any unlawful fashion when she returns to work.

The trial in this matter is expected to begin on December 19.