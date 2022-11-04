Shot German men were regular visitors

By JADE RUSSELL
SOUTH Andros MP Leon Lundy revealed yesterday that the German men who were victims in a shooting that left one dead and the other injured were regular visitors to the island.
According to police, around 8pm three German men were outside their summer residence when they were approached by a masked gunman. The victims attempted to run inside the home when the suspect opened fire on them resulting in two of the men being shot. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.
The victims were taken to the local clinic - one of them died and the other was later airlifted to the capital for further medical assistance.
This newspaper understands the three visitors were related to each other. The deceased is said to have been in his 50s and was the son of one of the German men. The other two Germans were both in their late 80s and said to be brothers.
Mr Lundy, the MP for South Andros, said the incident sent a shock throughout the island because the German men were well known in the community.
“But I can tell you they (the residents) have a lot of confidence in the police force, like I stated, and they just want to make sure that justice prevails,” he said.
He said he hopes for swift justice so the community can return to normal.
A team is being led by Superintendent B K Bonamy, Jr, on the island, said Mr Lundy.
When contacted for comment, the island’s administrator said residents were alarmed by the homicide. The administrator explained residents shared emotions of being afraid along with being in complete shock that something so violent could happen on the Family Island.
This shooting is the latest in a series of violent incidents in the country.
On Monday, a woman in her 40s was fatally shot after she was prompted to come outside of her Johnson Road home by a phone call.
That incident came after three people, including two men on bail for serious crimes, were shot dead in separate incidents over the weekend.
The murder count stands at 114, according to this newspaper records.
Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public, especially residents of the Kemps Bay area, who may have information that can assist police with their investigation into this matter to contact police at the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477)/Toll free at (242) 300-8476 or Kemps Bay Police Station at (242) 369-4733.
themessenger 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
The violence and disregard for law and order and the sanctity of life that has engulfed Nassau has now permeated the peace and tranquility of our family island communities, nowhere in this country can now be considered safe.
As a people we have finally descended to the lowest levels of the gutter, we have met the enemy and it is us!!!
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 24 minutes ago
This whole episode sounds fishy .......... and it is not good PR for the 242
themessenger 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
@sheeprunner12, pray tell, what do you find fishy about some young and misguided gun toting punk looking for easy prey, murdering and seriously injuring two octogenarians and their fifty-year-old son, who are incidentally second homeowners and visitors of long standing, while attempting to rob them?? You did get one point right, it's terrible PR for our country in the midst of trying to restore our tourism product on the heels of the pandemic. Come to the Bahamas and get robbed, raped and murdered, it's Better in the Bahamas, isn't it?
Porcupine 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Exactly right! Tourism is all we got, as well. One or two assholes ruin it for a whole island, a whole nation? Inexcusable.
DiverBelow 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
Any bets that the culprit is out on bail & cut his ankle bracelet? Want safety?...hang'em all for violent crimes. Fast track their trials... Otherwise the number of vigilantes taking actions will prevail, news say it's competing gangs... is it?
Bonefishpete 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Bringing "Over The Hill" to an Island near you.
