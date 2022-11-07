Media join police on road for close-up look

By LETRE SWEETING

POLICE took members of the media on a ridealong to several areas of New Providence on Friday where they investigated an armed robbery and did spot checks of suspicious vehicles.

Superintendent Ezra Maycock, officer in charge of the Wulff Road Police Station and the Northeastern Division, said shortly after 6pm on Friday, a man entered the Shirley Plaza Wash House off Shirley Street, held the cashier up and robbed her of an undetermined amount of cash and then left on foot.

“We are on the scene of an armed robbery that took place shortly after 6pm,” he said at the scene. “We have officers combing the area now with the view of trying to see if we could come up with the suspect.”

Superintendent Maycock said this is one of many crimes he has seen in his division concerning businesses and cautioned business owners to be alert.

“Shopbreaking is on the rise at this time and we are out there educating members of the public how to be safe and make their premises a hard target.”

The response to this armed robbery was one part of an operation targeting prolific offenders.

“This operation’s name is Operation Takedown, we’re out here to take down the prolific offenders, the wanted suspects,” Supt Maycock said.

Police also led other operations in the South Beach, Bernard Road and Fox Hill communities targeting some hotspots for prolific offenders, and conducting road checks in an effort to make certain the neighbourhoods are safe for this upcoming holiday season.

Later that same night on Lyon Road, off Kemp Road, police conducted road checks in that “hot spot” in an effort to apprehend any wanted individuals that they can find.

“We are stopping and searching the Japanese vehicles, (they) appear to be the vehicles that culprits use on a daily basis. We are searching a vehicle and conducting a name check. If it comes back that they are wanted for any offence, they lock up. Takedown,” police said that night.

Police also reported a second armed robbery that took place after 6pm on Friday. Police said a gunman wearing a white shirt and black pants entered a convenience store on Soldier Road and demanded cash. The assailant allegedly robbed the establishment of an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes before fleeing the store on foot.

Friday’s operation came as the country experiences a surge in violent crime and murder.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact CID at 502- 9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-(TIPS)-8477.