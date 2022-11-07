NAD ‘won’t be bullied’ over airport ad award

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Lynden Pindling International Airport’s (LPIA) operator “will not be bullied” over the award of its multi-million advertising concession, and said assertions that its selection breached the National Investment Policy are “simply untrue”.

Vernice Walkine, Nassau Airport Development Company’s (NAD) president and chief executive, in a statement responding to continued criticism over the bid’s award to RG Media (Bahamas) hit out at the previous holder of the contract for “unjustifiably casting aspersions” on its replacement and the tender process.

“The contract was awarded following a clearly outlined and transparent RFP (request for proposal) process conducted by NAD, the rules of which were specific, defined and agreed in writing by all proposers,” Ms Walkine said in response to a series of Tribune Business articles on the airport advertising concession.

“It is therefore disappointing that Bahamas Airport Advertising (BAA) would wish to publicly cast aspersions on NAD and unjustifiably question the selection of RG Media (Bahamas). To imply that NAD is in breach of the National Investment Policy by its selection of RG Media (Bahamas), or otherwise, is simply untrue. The beneficial owner of RG Media (Bahamas) is Bahamian.”

Ms Walkine appears to have been referring to a statement sent to Tribune Business by Bravo Airport Advertising, not Bahamas Airport Advertising. Bravo’s principals are Bahamian father and son duo, John and Thomas Bethel, the former of whom also heads Bahamas Airport Advertising, which has held the LPIA concession for ten years.

Bravo’s statement came in response to a previous article by this newspaper, which revealed that the LPIA advertising contract was under scrutiny amid concerns that the winning bidder did not meet the RFP requirements and that the award violated the National Investment Policy.

Tribune Business had received concerns, backed by documents and other evidence, which raised issues over RG Media (Bahamas) selection. A search of The Bahamas’ companies registry revealed that the firm was only incorporated on May 30, 2022 - just five months ago, and only two months after the LPIA advertising concession tender was launched to potential bidders on March 24 this year.

RG Media (Bahamas) 100 percent owner and president is Shane Garner, John Bull’s financial controller. All this raised questions over whether the company qualified to bid, as the original RFP stipulated that the “minimum qualifications” to participate were “five to ten years’ experience in the operation of an advertising programme that includes generating high volume display advertising sales and revenue at airports”.

The winning bidder also appears to be affiliated with RG Media, a UK-headquartered company bearing the same name, and which is a subsidiary of Roadgrip - a firm that has previously performed runway surfacing and paving at LPIA and other airports throughout The Bahamas.

This sparked concerns that a foreign company was taking over LPIA’s lucrative advertising contract when the National Investment Policy stipulates that the sector is reserved for Bahamian-owned businesses only, along with questions over whether a quasi-government agency such as NAD is adhering to the Davis administration’s pledge to put Bahamians first.

Mr Garner has on several occasions vehemently denied to this newspaper that he is “fronting” for RG Media in the UK, its US subsidiaries, or Roadgrip itself. Tribune Business has seen screenshots from social media showing that Mr Garner and Roadgrip’s managing director, Nick Morley, both graduated from Berkhamsted College in the UK in 1995.

RG Media (Bahamas) appears to have qualified to bid, and won the contract, based on the experience and expertise of RG Media LLC and its lead adviser, Gilbert Aguiles. RC Media LLC is a foreign entity said to have a “consulting agreement” with RG Media (Bahamas) - an arrangement that Ms Walkine again reiterated was normal and legitimate on contract bids of this nature.

“NAD received five proposals as a result of the RFP process, inclusive of BAA’s (Bravo’s) proposal,” Ms Walkine wrote. “Notably, each proposal received cited the expertise of international consultants and experts as part of their experience and qualifications.

“Further, most of the entities putting forward proposals were new companies either recently formed or to be formed for the purposes of the RFP. This included the submission by BAA, which was made under a proposed new company (Bravo).” No mention was made of Mr Bethel senior’s experience over the previous ten years of the LPIA contract.

“Companies seeking the expertise of airport advertising consultants to support their bid, and to design and support their programme, is very common in airport advertising which is a very specialised field,” Ms Walkine added.

“RG Media (Bahamas) was able to bring together the required expertise and to fulfill all of the business requirements of NAD to be successful with the bid. As such, NAD will not be bullied into a media trial over what was a fair process by a proponent with a failed bid.”

She continued: “At any time and in the appropriate forum, NAD is able to justify its selection with supporting documentation. The documentation that exists also demonstrates the sharp tactics utilised by some to attempt to frustrate the overall process, whilst simultaneously attempting to make a profit from the same process it disingenuously questions.

“NAD is satisfied that due process was followed. The winner of the transparent RFP process is the one that will be able to produce a ‘world-class’ advertising programme. NAD is pleased to be moving forward with finally improving the entire advertising programme at LPIA.”

Bravo, in its statement to this newspaper, called for “an immediate independent audit” of the LPIA advertising contract award. NAD, meanwhile, has previously signalled it was unhappy with Bahamas Airport Advertising’s performance.