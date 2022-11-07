Two held over German man’s killing

By LETRE SWEETING

TWO South Andros men in their 20s are in custody in New Providence in connection with the Thursday murder of a German visitor to the island.

This comes after the double shooting in Kemp’s Bay, Andros, when a German man, who police identified as Torsten Wilhelm Hendrick, was killed and another German man, understood to be related to him, was seriously injured.

Bernard K Bonamy, Jr, assistant commissioner of police for the Family Islands, said on Friday that the two accused have no previous record and are being questioned at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

“Early this morning (Friday) they were transported to Nassau under police escort, taken to CID, where they are now being interviewed,” ACP Bonamy said.

“Two male adults were transported to New Providence under police escort and they will be assisting in the investigation. They are both residents of South Andros, early 20s and mid- 20s. They are not known to police, just two natives that were taken into custody, on yesterday (Thursday) morning and one last night,” he said.

According to reports, around 8pm on Thursday, three German men were outside their summer residence when they were approached by a masked man armed with a firearm.

The victims attempted to run inside the residence when the suspect opened fire on them, resulting in two of them being shot. The suspect then fled the area.

The victims were taken to the local clinic; however, one of them died. The other was airlifted to the capital for further medical assistance.

Leon Lundy, Central, South Andros and Mangrove Cay MP, released a statement on Thursday calling the news of the killing “distressing” for the peaceful community.

“This is unprecedented for a small, close community like South Andros,” Mr Lundy, parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, said.

“There is a reason we call them the Family Islands, where for the most part, there are peaceful, striving families living in a settlement where everyone knows everyone. The concept of borrowing sugar from your neighbour is not foreign. I am shocked, I am angered, and I am grieved.”

He expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed that the surviving victim has a speedy recovery.

This shooting is the latest in a series of violent incidents in the country.

Last Monday, a woman in her 40s was fatally shot after a telephone caller asked her to go outside.

That incident came after three people, including two men on bail for serious crimes, were shot dead in separate incidents over the previous weekend.

The investigation into the country’s latest murder is continuing.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact CID at 502- 9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-(TIPS)-8477.