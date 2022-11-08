Jailed for touching 17-year-old

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 61-year-old man who admitted to touching a minor’s backside while she was on her way to the store was sentenced to one month in prison yesterday.

Police arrested Gregory McKenzie after a 17-year-old reported to officers that he indecently assaulted her. The incident is said to have happened on October 27.

Prosecutor Sgt Vanessa Moss told the court the complainant reported she was on her way to the grocery store in the Jubilee Gardens area when the accused grabbed her, spanked her on the behind and inserted his finger into her vagina.

Police later arrested the accused and cautioned him.

Police said that during his interview, the defendant admitted to spanking the teenager, but denied penetrating her private parts.

Before Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr, the accused stood by his account of what happened, insisting the only thing he did was “touch the girl from behind”.

“I just touch her pants. I didn’t touch her bare buttocks,” he said.

He said he knew the victim and said after committing the act he went to her family to apologise.

While at the home, he said family members were angry and attacked him.

“I still took the beating because I know the whole family,” he added.

When asked if he was remorseful, McKenzie said he was.

Asked if he had any children, he said he had none.

Yesterday, the prosecution argued McKenzie’s action may have caused emotional distress to the victim and asked the court to consider this fact along with frequency in crimes against women and children.

She also pointed to the defendant’s mature age, saying he should have known better.

Magistrate Allen said while he took into consideration the defendant’s early guilty plea and claims of being remorseful, he could not overlook his actions.

He told the accused he should have been aware there would have been consequences and said the court had to send a strong message to the public that it would not tolerate such behaviour from anyone.

As a result, he was sentenced to one month behind bars.