Journalists in fear

EDITOR, The Tribune.

It is horrible that journalists in Zimbabwe are living lives of fear. They are persecuted for inciting corruption in the public. Good example is Hopewell Chinono who was arrested on July 31, 2020 and the ZANU PF are still denying him bail because he exposed the corruption of Zimbabwe.

Some of the journalists can lose their lives because of this brutal ruling of the ZANU PF government. This shows that the Zimbabwean government is agitated about the truth which is being exposed and it’s a sign that they are denying in making Zimbabwe a great nation again.

President Mnangagwa and his government should resign immediately because they had failed the nation and he should stop interfering in journalists’ lives.

TAPIWA MUSKWE

London,

November 2, 2022.