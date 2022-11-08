Lynden Pindling Airport to suspend operations in storm

LYNDEN Pindling International Airport will suspend aircraft operations for several hours on Wednesday due to anticipated tropical storm conditions.

The airport will operate as normal today, however airline schedules may vary, the Nassau Airport Development Company said.

NAD said stakeholders began meeting with forecasters yesterday to enable them to assess the projected movement and status of Subtropical Stoem Nicole and its potential impact on LPIA.

On its current track, it is anticipated that Nassau will experience tropical storm force winds around 2am Wednesday.

“As such, aircraft operations would be suspended for several hours on Wednesday, as tropical storm conditions are projected to remain in effect over New Providence throughout the day,” NAD said.

A further update is expected today.

The travelling public is encouraged to contact their respective airlines for flight updates. A listing of all airlines and their contacts can be found on LPIA’s website at www.nassaulpia.com.

The Ministry of Transport and Housing said last night that all ports in the northwest Bahamas, which includes New Providence, are to cease operations no later than today at 7am.

“The normal force majeure and hurricane berthing remain in place,” the ministry said.