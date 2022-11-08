Zero logic on electric vehicles

EDITOR, The Tribune.

So lowering the Duty and the costs to land electric vehicles was a priority in these times when Treasury needs all the money they can find?

Okay on the climate issue, but how many EWS would you need to in even the smallest manner improve the CO2 or emissions levels of Nassau?

So a EV RN will save you $10,000 plus in gas purchase. Government will loose $1.12 per every gallon saved so isn’t that a start of a loss of revenue? You dropped Duty on a $40,000 vehicle plus less VAT for what?

Sorry, there is zero logic in this. The stature of the person buying a EV can easily afford the old Duty plus the VAT-4-his weekly purchase of at least $40.00 of gas!

Why? Sip-sip Government leasing a lot of these electric vehicles so the lower cost to land the better the lease price is. In meantime Treasury loses out on this climate kick which is in our environment all politics as what we do has zero global effect - yes zero effect.

JANET SMITH

Nassau,

October 28, 2022.