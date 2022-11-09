36 people evacuated from Sweeting’s Cay

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THIRTY-SIX residents from Sweeting’s Cay were evacuated yesterday afternoon from East Grand Bahama where coastal flooding is expected to occur with the passage of Tropical Storm Nicole.

According to an Emergency Operations Centre official, some 46 persons were on the cay at the time of assessment. It is reported that the 31 adults and five children were evacuated. However, some ten people have opted to stay on the small cay.

Bus transportation was provided free of charge by the government for those persons who decided to leave.

It was reported that 18 people from Sweeting’s Cay were transported by bus, and the remainder by private vehicles.

Sweeting’s Cay is a small fishing village that is about three metres above sea level. In 2019, the cay took a direct hit from Hurricane Dorian, which devastated every home there.

Kwasi Thompson, the MP for East Grand Bahama, was on the ground in High Rock urging residents to take necessary precautions for Tropical Storm Nicole.

There were no reports of people seeking evacuation from West End, which is also expected to experience coastal flooding along the north shore road.

Shelters opened at noon yesterday on Grand Bahama for those who may not feel safe at their residences.

Maurice Moore Primary School is the designated shelter for residents of East End Grand Bahama. At 2.30pm yesterday, only two people were registered at that shelter – one resident from Pelican Point and one from McClean’s Town.

Many homes are still in need of hurricane repairs since Dorian.

In Freeport, some businesses started to put on their shutters. And many residents were out and about at gas stations filling their vehicles with gasoline and purchasing bags of ice.

It was also a busy day at the food stores and hardware stores. Although there were no long lines, there was a constant flow of shoppers.

James Rolle, manager at Dolly Madison, said people are taking the weather system seriously.

“We had a steady flow of customers since we opened this morning,” he reported when contacted shortly after 2pm yesterday.

Mr Rolle said residents were purchasing hurricane items and supplies, including tarps, candles, lanterns, batteries, sandbags, propane canisters, and portable gas stoves.

He said that contractors were also coming in to purchase nails and screws, etc.

Residents also headed to water depots to fill up their five-gallon bottles. The Rotary Club opened its Grand Bahama emergency water relief station, located near Hawksbill, for residents in need of fresh potable water.

By tonight, Nicole is expected to strengthen to a category one hurricane, with winds in the range of 74 mph to 95 mph.

Residents are not fearful, but cautious. The system is expected to generate storm surge that would result in four to six feet of coastal flooding.

Public health facilities on Grand Bahama, particularly the community clinics and outpatient services were suspended at 4pm yesterday.

The vaccination centre at the Seventeen Shopping Centre will close on November 9 and 10.

The Public Hospitals Authority has announced the activation of the Emergency Command Centre at the Rand Memorial Hospital. Satellite phone numbers are also activated, and health facilities buildings are secured.

At the Rand, clinicians have assessed patients with respect to early safe discharges to decompress the hospital. Medical and nursing staff will be deployed to Foster B Pestaina Hall (Christ the King), which serves as a Special Needs shelter.

PHA and management of Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) have cancelled all surgeries effective today and tomorrow.

All patients are asked to contact their relevant specialty clinic at 350-6700 or 350-6760.

The Eight Mile Rock Clinic and the Rand Memorial Hospital Emergency Department will serve as emergency response centres.

National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) teams will respond to emergency calls made to 919; however, NEMS will suspend services depending on hazardous conditions or should wind speeds exceed 50mph.