Cayman Prep, St Andrew’s emerge as champions in LCIS KPMG Football Fest

RESULTS Boys’ Championship Final: LCIS Yellow 0 - St. Andrew’s 4 Girls’ Championship Final: Cayman International 1 - Cayman Prep 1 (Winners on penalties) Boys’ Shield Final: Cayman Prep 4 - Cayman International 0 Girls’ Shield Final: LCIS Yellow 1 - Cedar BVI 0 Boys’ Plate Final: AISK, Jamaica 2 - Cedar BVI 1 Girls’ Plate Final: Windsor School 1 - St. Andrews 0 Boys’ Bowl Final: LCIS Blue 1 - Lucaya Int. Freeport 1 (Winners on Penalties) Girls’ Bowl Final: Lucaya Int. Freeport 1 - LCIS Blue 0

LYFORD Cay International School (LCIS) hosted its 9th KPMG Football Fest last weekend.

Cayman Prep (girls) and St Andrew’s (boys) emerged as the champions in the regional under-14 tournament that also included Cedar International School (British Virgin Islands), American International School of Kingston (Jamaica), Cayman High School (Cayman Islands), Cayman International School (Cayman Islands), Lucaya International School (Freeport), Windsor School and the hosts, Lyford Cay International School.

This year, over 144 footballers played 32 matches of competitive football.

Craig Massey, the athletic director at LCIS, celebrated the huge turnout of teams and players, signifying the success and growth of the tournament over many years.

“After a hiatus of three years due to COVID-19, it was great to have such a large turnout of local and international teams. There are players and teams who return every year because of the high level of competition, as well as the hospitality of our community.

“All visiting students and coaches were hosted by LCIS families, highlighting the deep community involvement and intercultural connection that goes into making this event a success.”

The competition culminated on Saturday afternoon with four sets of finals - Bowl, Plate, Shield and Championship.

The Championship Final for the girls featured rivals Cayman Prep and High School and Cayman International School.

With the score tied 1-1 after regular time, Cayman Prep went on to win following a sudden-death penalty shoot-out (3-1).

The Boys’ Championship Final was won by St Andrew’s International School who defeated the hosts Lyford Cay International School 4-0 in a hotly contested final that displayed the high level of skill and sportsmanship of both teams. This was a reversal from the previous day’s round-robin match when the host team came away as the winner.

LCIS principal David Mindorff believes the tournament’s greatest significance is the transformative international exposure it provides not just for LCIS students, but for all participating athletes.

“Events such as the KPMG Football Fest exemplify the truly transformative experiences we provide at LCIS. We seek to create opportunities for our students to become more highly-skilled athletes as well as internationally-minded, global citizens.”

Incredible support was provided by KPMG Bahamas who has served as the event’s main sponsor from its inception.

OMG Bakery, Bahamas Wholesale Agencies and Thompson Trading also contributed to the event, providing lunches and drinks throughout the weekend for athletes and coaches.