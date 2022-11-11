‘Drunk teenager guilty of disorderly behaviour

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGER who behaved in a disorderly manner and cursed at police because he claimed he was drunk was yesterday ordered to be of good behaviour.

Keishawn Miller, 19, was arrested on November 5 after officers found him on Dowdeswell Street behaving in a disorderly manner.

Officers said when they warned Miller about his behaviour, he replied: “You don’t know who the f—k I is.”

Police said they warned the young man a second time, but he continued to act in a disorderly manner. As a result, he was searched and officers retrieved a knife he had on him.

Miller was arrested and taken to the police station, where he admitted the offence.

During his hearing before Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, yesterday, the teenager pleaded guilty to one count each of disorderly behaviour, obscene language and the unlawful carrying of arms.

When asked the reason for his disorderly behaviour, he said he had just left the club and was drunk.

“Why were you carrying a knife?” the magistrate asked.

“I always carry that to protect myself,” he replied.

He also told the court he was sorry for his behaviour.

Before sentencing, Crown prosecutor Sgt Vanessa Moss recommended the accused be fined and ordered to attend anger management classes.

Taking into consideration his early guilty plea, among other factors, Magistrate Allen Jr, decided not to fine him. Instead, the magistrate ordered Miller write a letter of apology to the arresting officer that night for his disorderly behaviour and using obscene language.

He was told failure to do so would result in 14 days behind bars; however, if he complies with the conditions, he will be granted an absolute discharge.

As to the unlawful carrying of arms charge, Miller was told to be of good behaviour for three months or in default, serve 21 days in prison.