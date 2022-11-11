Pair guilty over marijuana find

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAGISTRATE yesterday fined two men who were found with a quantity of marijuana outside a home two months ago.

Police arrested Walcott Moss, 24, and Gregory Saint Merant, 23, on September 18 after they found them with several silver wraps containing marijuana while outside a home on Palm Breeze Drive.

Police said they were on mobile patrol in the area when they saw the accused sitting under a tree.

The accused were searched. Officers found three grams of marijuana in a foil wrap on Moss.

They also found 20 silver foil wraps containing 1 and 7/8 ounces of marijuana inside a blue and white Wendy’s cup near the accused.

The discovery led to the men’s arrest. While being interviewed by police, Moss admitted to the drugs found on him.

However, both denied owning the marijuana found inside the Wendy’s cup, telling police it belonged to another person.

Moss and Merant were charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply while Moss faced an additional charge of simple possession.

During their second appearance before Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, yesterday, they admitted to the offence after initially pleading not guilty.

In mitigation, their attorney, Ian Jupp, asked the court for leniency, saying the drugs were not of a substantial amount and that his clients were remorseful for their actions.

He also described the accused as men of good character as they had never had any run-ins with the law and had two jobs.

The men were also said to be the main breadwinners of their families.

The magistrate said while he took these matters into account, he could not turn a blind eye to their behaviour as marijuana possession was still not legal in the country.

As a result, he fined Moss $400 or three months for simple possession and an additional $750 or six months for the second count of drug possession with intent to supply.

Merant was also fined $750 for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply. He was also told that failure to pay the fine would also result in six months behind bars.

In order to avoid jail time, they must make the payments by December 9.