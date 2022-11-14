Business destroyed by Dorian is ruined again by Nicole

By JADE RUSSELL

MEDIOUS Edgecombe, the owner of Coopers Town Marine, is in good spirits despite his business being destroyed by Hurricane Nicole after barely recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

“It’s kind of rough. I have lost a lot of money, but I know the Lord will make a way,” Mr Edgecombe said.

The 88-year-old businessman told The Tribune yesterday that his business has endured major damage from recent storms.

“The main building was destroyed in the last major hurricane, Dorian three years ago.

“We started over with a marine shop this time only. Everything was completed and stocked up in it but now that has been destroyed also in this last hurricane.”

Mr Edgecombe has been in the marina business since 1956. In that time he has been able to serve locals at his gas station and fuel boats that would dock in his marina.

However, his livelihood is at a standstill since his marine shop has been completely destroyed by Nicole.

Mr Edgecombe said his shop is now rubble from the storm with pieces of shingles scattered on the ground.

“I would say the damage was caused by the heavy wind and flooding brought on from the storm,” Mr Edgecombe said.

Many residents in Abaco said they experienced flooding from Nicole as some people chose to evacuate areas considered vulnerable and low lying.

Some videos on social media showed residents on the island had endured water flooding into their homes with gusty winds howling in the background.

When asked if he had plans of rebuilding his business, Mr Edgecombe responded: “Yes, to be honest with you some of the fault was mine. I experienced that before with the damage from the last storm. But I had a different structure and the building was too low.”

Mr Edgecombe said moving forward he plans to try a different approach in rebuilding his marina business, in hopes it would be able to weather storms in the future.

“This time I’m going to put it about six feet above the land level and that would make a difference.”

Although he has experienced misfortunes with his business over the years he said he does not desire to relocate. “I don’t want it to relocate because the area it is in, the business is needed in a higher demand.”

Mr Edgecombe said he has thought about relocating to safer ground, however he said he still chooses the spot he’s been in for over 60 years.

He added: “The new area is more protected, but it wouldn’t be in demand like the current spot. How I see it the area would be protected but there wouldn’t be a real demand.”

Mr Edgecombe did not say when he would start to rebuild his business, saying he was still in the recovery phase from Dorian three years ago.

But his love for the marine business has kept him going as he said: “God will make a way.”

Nicole made landfall in Abaco as a tropical storm and Grand Bahama as a hurricane on November 9.