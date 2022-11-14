Open letter over water problems

EDITOR, The Tribune.

This is an open letter to Alfred Sears – Water & Sewerage Corporation

Dear Mr Sears,

Just last evening I passed a letter around Mangrove Cay, Andros, shortly before reading the article “Eleuthera water“ a “serious problem” in this morning in The Tribune.

With respect, it is as follows:

“Open Letter to: Water & Sewerage Corporation

On behalf of the people of Mangrove Cay I request that Water & Sewerage Corporation provide answers to the following questions.

Is fresh water now a luxury, or does it remain an essential element for life and the economic development of Mangrove Cay?

Is it proper to say “sorry for the inconvenience”?

What investor, or business person would consider coming to Mangrove Cay, knowing that we have unreliable water service?

Why are we shutting down the water to Mangrove Cay so often now?

What is the cost of each patch made to our crumpling water delivery infrastructure here on Mangrove Cay?

How many have been done this year?

How much overtime is paid each month to W&S employees, and why?

How much does the backhoe cost each time W&S calls them? Are they paid by the hour or day?

Clearly, Water & Sewerage Corporation here would be bankrupt, if it was run like a business, as it is almost certain that expenses far exceed monthly revenues. Please correct me if I am wrong.

How much backup water storage do we have on Mangrove Cay? In days.

In the event of a hurricane, what is our plan for no BPL service for possibly months?

What are the plans, or are there plans, for the replacement of water delivery pipes, with the knowledge that the current location of pipes will be underwater within a matter of years?

Is there an acknowledgment of the recent science with regard to sea level rise acceleration?

Why is the road to the well field in such poor condition? Why do our “leaders” ignore this? Would they ignore it if they had to drive their own personal vehicles up there?

In my experience, we will likely be critical of the messenger, and refuse to deal with realities in front of us. Can this ever change? Until it changes, we should expect the same failures as we are now experiencing.

Successful and honest leaders would simply ask… “Are these legitimate questions?”

So, Mr Sears, would it be possible to make a statement regarding the crumbling water delivery infrastructure here on Mangrove Cay, Andros. This has been going on for years now, and getting much worse by the day. Our local officials do not seem motivated to correct this situation. The response to my letter last night was 100% in support of it.

Please, Mr Sears, water is not a luxury. We need reliable fresh water. We are failing to provide this essential service for those of us in Mangrove Cay, both jeopardising our health and slowing our economic development.

NORMAN TRABULSY Jr

Mangrove Cay, Andros,

November 10, 2022.