EDITOR, The Tribune.

Grateful I am for allowing me this small space to make an inquiry into the unsolicited BTC ads, for certainly other customers/clients experiencing some of the same deluge of this company’s ads, and unsolicited at that.

I am very patriotic when it comes to supporting what’s local, belonging to the Bahamian people, even if only the 49%-51% split of our telephone company...and I admit that has had a major problem with the politicians selling off the BATELCO (Telecommunications), because I am persuaded that some things in one’s country should not ever be for sale, especially to foreigners...it is an integral part of what makes you, us, Bahamians). And while this took place many years ago, the way that the Bahamas Telecommunications Corporation (BTC), has been behaving with what belonged to private citizens, has left much to be desired. What am I talking about? Glad you ask.

I have been a customer of the local Telecommunications company since 1995, at a time when we had phone cards, and many telephone booths not only in the City of Nassau, but in outlying areas of New Providence, which were very convenient, not just in emergency situations...but they were just conveniently placed, sadly not the case nowadays.

But what I am griping about has to do with how the Bahamas Telecommunications Corporation, or company has been posting their Ads and in droves to handsets, specifically to my cellular telephone’s messages-window...my decision to purchase the telephone was one of personal needs, not to be a conduit for the deluge-of-BTC’s Ads that I see.

Months ago, I tried to convey to the agents at Mall-At-Marathon my disgust, abhorrence, disapproval and all of such adjectives, further stressed that they cease and desist from sending to my telephone all of those company’s advertisements...but have not done so.

Earlier this morning after checking my messages I counted 48 advertisements advertising their various products and this amounts to abuse and is very unfair to me, the customer.

Even though I asked them to cease and desist from this practice, I just keep getting them.

Finally, to the management of Bahamas Telecommunication Company (BTC), please remove your Ads from Cellular No. 242-426-2431 immediately and as a matter of urgency your failure to do so, legal considerations will be forthcoming.

I am just so fed up with the way companies in the Commonwealth of Bahamas were taking advantage of its customers, and they’re doing so without fear of legal ramification, must be addressed...for these are indeed challenging times and the only people feeling it were the underprivileged, the disenfranchised of the land.

FRANK GILBERT

Nassau,

November 10, 2022.