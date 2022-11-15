Man ordered to have psychological evaluation

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail in Magistrate’s Court yesterday on firearm and ammunition charges, however he was ordered to have psychological evaluation.

Tyrone Newbold, 41, stood before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Newbold is accused of being in possession of a black Springfield .9mm pistol on November 10.

At the time of his arrest, it is said authorities found 14 unfired rounds of .9mm ammunition.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While Newbold was granted $8,000 bail with one or two sureties, the magistrate ordered that he have a psychological evaluation at Sandilands before his next court appearance.

Newbold’s case was adjourned to December 12.