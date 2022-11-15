Unlawful sex case is dismissed

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of having sexual relations with an underage girl in 2009 had his case dismissed in the Supreme Court yesterday.

Eric Dean, represented by Murrio Ducille, KC, appeared before Justice Jeanine Weech-Gomez for his last appearance on a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.

In 2013 the defendant was formally accused of sleeping with the female complainant in 2009 when she was 14 years old.

After having previously pleaded not guilty to the offence, Justice Weech- Gomez informed Dean of the nolle prosequi recently signed by Director of Public Prosecutions Garvin Gaskin. As a result, the defendant’s matter was discontinued by the court.

Dean appeared visibly relieved by the news.