Man charged in connection with $1million drug bust

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $30,000 bail in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with a $1 million drug bust off the coast of Grand Bahama in 2018.

David Colebrook, 62, represented by attorney Jerome Roberts, faced Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

According to authorities, on the night of October 30, 2018 in waters off High Rock, officers encountered a white 23ft Stapleton boat and observed the vessel’s two occupants throwing white crocus sacks overboard.

When authorities turned on their beacon lights, the pair fled rapidly from the scene. While a chase followed, the culprits managed to evade the authorities by jumping off their boat and swimming away.

In addition to recovering the vessel in this incident, police seized 26 white crocus sacks from the ocean which further investigations confirmed contained Indian hemp. The drugs had an estimated value of $1,027,000.

In court Colebrook pleaded not guilty to the offence and was granted $30,000 bail.

Under the conditions of his bail he is to be fitted with an electronic monitoring device and is expected to sign in at his local police station every Saturday by 6pm.

His trial will begin on February 6, 2023.