Man snatching tourist’s purse caught on camera

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PHOTOS of a man snatching a tourist’s purse downtown went viral on social media yesterday.

The incident took place on Bay Street, near McDonald’s.

In the photos circulating on social media, a man is seen approaching two people and snatching a woman’s purse. The woman fell to the ground during the incident.

When asked by reporters about this matter, police press liaison officer Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters on the sideline of an event that police are actively investigating.

She could not confirm social media reports that the suspect was in custody.

“I don’t have that information, but it has been brought to our attention, and we’re actively right now trying to reach out to the station to find out whether or not it is the case,” she said.

Scores of Bahamians took to social media to condemn the matter.

“I feel ashamed,” said one Facebook user.

Another user said: “It’s a crying shame.”