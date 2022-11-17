VIN numbers of stolen vehicles ‘being covered with false plates’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have noticed a trend regarding stolen vehicles where suspects are covering the original VIN number with a false plate, according to Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander.

During his welcome remarks at the inaugural senior commanders’ conclave, he showed footage identifying the trend.

He said before any vehicle is sold or purchased, he explained “you should bring it to CID” so that it can be properly examined to determine if the vehicle is stolen.

“Too many complaints are coming in where persons go to the bank, get a loan, purchase a vehicle either online and eventually discover that the vehicle is stolen. So they are losing twice - they still paying the bank and without a vehicle.”

He pointed to the creative ways of hiding VIN numbers.

“Individuals are covering the original VIN number with a false plate and you will see that that is a false plate and around that VIN number is Bondo. That’s a red flag right away that something is wrong,” he said.

“Some of them will get a plate engraved - just put maybe eight numbers to suggest that is a valid VIN number and our experts in the stolen vehicle section have identified this recent trend and you can see the Bondo around the VIN number - they were able to remove that VIN number that plate, which is a false flag and to restore the original number to identify the owner of that vehicle.”

He brought many matters to light at the conclave being held at the Breezes resort.

“We have brought our senior commanders together from throughout the length and breadth of the Bahamas and placed them into one room to have a meeting of the minds with tangible solutions. We have added a mix of our most skilled criminal investigators, crime detectives, analysts, intelligence officers to think outside the box, to remove the box, and just think to innovate and work in synergy to tackle this vexing crime problem in our country,” he said.

Commissioner Fernander explained to the audience what can be expected during the conclave.

“We will be on lockdown for the next three days with motivational sessions, group sessions, informative sessions and so much more.

“Our huddle will include a reflection of the past year thus far and the way forward in 2023 while building out our policing plan in the process. We will participate in multiple session review cases, strategies, and procedures. (Evaluating) what worked and did not work. Looking at successes and implementing best practices - all with the view of preventing crime before it happens.

“We will be liaising and working with our law enforcement counterparts at all levels in this fight against crime. We will have a zero-tolerance approach to minor crimes because if left unchecked, they can develop into more serious matters. We will follow up on all cases where there are named suspects to bring closure to our minor crimes. We will double our efforts on stolen vehicles,” the police chief said.

For his part, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe gave the statistics provided to him for 2021. He said there were 118 murders and 388 armed robberies recorded. He said 82 percent of the suspects and 67 percent of the victims were under the age of 35.