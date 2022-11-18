Education officials step in after student altercations at Patrick J Bethel High School

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

EDUCATION officials are seeking alternatives to mitigate violence at Patrick J Bethel High School at Marsh Harbour, following several altercations between students there this week.

The Tribune understands that 14 separate fights allegedly occurred on the campus, which resulted in a lockdown and police involvement on Wednesday.

Dominique Russell, acting director of Education, told this newspaper that from preliminary reports it is understood that the fights are a result of issues that spilled over from the community into the school.

The students who were involved in the arguments were suspended, according to Ms Russell.

Also, she said there were plans for school officials, along with local police, to host a parent’s conference in the coming weeks.

The acting director of education said the Ministry of Education is aiming to seek a “multi-dimensional approach” moving forward.

“We know that school was closed for three years. We had Dorian and then the pandemic. So we are seeking to take a multi-dimensional approach,” she said.

“We've already actually started, you know, looking at providing first of all, psycho- social support for the children. And we've asked the school to develop a discipline plan that includes, not just interventions, but prevention.

She continued: “And what I mean by that is, you know, an increase in our clubs, increase in utilisation of sporting activities, sorted enrichment programmes after school. And, of course, we have asked for the strongest parental involvement.”

She said the ministry planned to send a team to Abaco to develop a plan on how to provide “greater” support in terms of conflict solution and anger management.

Ms Russell assured parents that it is the goal of the Ministry to ensure students have access to quality educational opportunities in a safe environment.

Along with the concerns from parents, teachers and administration of the Patrick J Bethel High School shared similar sentiments.

Bahamas Union of Teacher president Belinda Wilson told The Tribune that a number of concerns were expressed by teachers and administration, however the top on the list was “safety”.

“Although the numbers of fights on the school campus is varied based on who gives the account of the incidents it is too many violent acts on the campus,” she said. “Teachers are very concerned about their safety among other issues that negatively impact and disrupt learning.”

The BUT president said the union will keep a watchful eye on this “troubling situation”, as she has been in communication with the education officials regarding the matter.