Man bailed on charges of theft and escape

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

A MAN was granted bail in Magistrate’s Court yesterday on theft and escape charges.

Lester Williams, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on charges of vagrancy, unlawful possession, stealing from a shop and escape from lawful custody.

Williams is accused of stealing the cash register from Da Junkanoo Grill, which contained $100 in cash, on November 12.

Williams is further alleged to have been found on Marlborough Street on November 14 without giving authorities a satisfactory account of why he was there.

At the same time officers reportedly found the accused with a gold necklace and bracelet, both suspected of being stolen.

Then on November 16 it is said that Williams managed to briefly escape from lawful custody before being recaptured by police.

In court he pleaded not guilty to all four charges against him.

Bail was granted in the sum of $2,500.

Williams is expected to return to court on January 5, 2023 for his trial.