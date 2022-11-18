Pintard calls for Sears to resign

By LETRE SWEETING

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard on Friday called for Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears to resign, pointing to what he called a “failure of the government to act appropriately to reduce the cost of electricity”.

Mr Pintard made the remarks outside the Office of The Prime Minister (OPM) where he led a press conference in the parking lot surrounded by more than 20 party members, including FNM Chairman Dr Duane Sands. An equal number of police officers, who had blockaded the parking lot and cut off the access to the front lawn of the building, were also present.

After urging ministers at Parliament on Wednesday to admit to the public that they received recommendations on how to avoid a 163 percent increase in BPL’s fuel surcharge for consumers, Mr Pintard continued to press the issue outside the OPM.

“The Minister of Works and the Prime Minister on their feet in the House of Assembly denied that they got any briefing notes, they were not advised of any recommendations that could have saved the Bahamian people what we now believe to be over $100 million that we are on the hook for,” he said during the press conference.

“The Minister of Works was even more egregious, his transgression wasn't just by judgment and not accepting solid recommendations. His transgression was seeking to cover up the bad judgment that he and his colleagues, and certainly the Minister of Finance, has the greatest responsibility.

“The bottom line is he made the point that the prime minister and he were fully aware. I don't believe there's any other recourse for that minister, but to resign, it is the appropriate thing to do.”

Mr Pintard said the major concern for him is “the crisis relative to the cost of electricity in The Bahamas, and the failure of the government to act appropriately to reduce the cost of electricity.”

He added: “More importantly, they have in fact, added pain and suffering to the Bahamian people by making a bad decision that has caused us over $100 million.

“When asked if he would consider a private meeting with the Prime Minister if offered, Mr Pintard said, “We have written (to) the Prime Minister on multiple occasions to be full partners with them during the COVID crisis, and on other matters.

“We were invited here once before, to a crime briefing, not a conclave. So, if it is going to be a meaningful meeting where we determine what we're going to discuss, we have access to the minutes that we get with them to craft that press release, so they do not put a spin on it.

“But if they are prepared to be transparent then, we're more than happy to work with any administration to improve the plight of the Bahamian people,” Mr Pintard said.

Before these remarks and in a discussion with officers at the Office of The Prime Minister, Mr Pintard pleaded with police officers to let him conduct a press conference on the lawn, instead of at the end of the parking lot. However officers refused saying they were acting on behalf of Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander.

“At this point you are following instructions,” the FNM leader told officers on site. “So. I am asking is it perceived that the government or the police are at risk with us standing in close proximity to the building?

“With government buildings all over the country persons are able to stand outside peacefully and share their views, after all, the property is owned by all of us,” Mr Pintard said.

A police officer responded: “The Commissioner of Police is responsible for the police officers, we act on behalf of the Commissioner of Police. Once we’re given instructions, we carry out those instructions. Persons who have an issue with the instructions that are carried out, they know exactly where to take those grievances. However, if we say there’s no access and you make an attempt to access, then you are offending us.”

On Wednesday at Parliament, Mr Pintard accused Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears of “misleading Parliament” after he admitted that the Davis administration rejected proposals and recommendations “that had the potential to save the Bahamian people $100m.”

Mr Pintard told Tribune Business at the time that he and other opposition MPs were left “stunned” after Mr Sears said that the Ministry of Finance, headed by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, had dismissed recommendations to continue the trades, calling BPL’s fuel hedging initiative “not in the interests of the country at that time.”

Mr Sears responded: “The Minister of Finance communicated that based on what was presented, it was not supported. That determination was communicated in October 2021. What is the relevance of this new revelation?”

Mr Sears declined to speak further on the matter when approached by reporters at the House of Assembly on November 16.