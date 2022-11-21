Police investigate three incidents of sexual assault

Police are actively investigating three separate incidents of sexual assault, one on the island of Andros and the others on New Providence.

In the first incident on Friday, a 27-year-old woman of Andros reported she was awakened by a man known to her, who forced entry into her home and sexually assaulted her.

Officers on the island of Andros reported arresting a 24-year-old man, a resident of the island, shortly before 3pm on Saturday in connection with this incident.

In the second incident on Friday, a 37-year-old woman of New Providence reported a man known to her came to her residence uninvited and while there, he attempted to sexually assault her.

In the third incident, on Saturday, two women aged 20 of New Providence reported a masked gunman forced entry into their home and sexually assaulted them. The suspect then fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspects in both of these incidents which occurred on New Providence remain at large; police appeal to members of the public who may have information regarding these incidents to contact 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) @ 502-9991/2 /3 or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.