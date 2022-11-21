Traffic fatalities in North Andros and Acklins

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating two traffic fatalities that occurred on the weekend — one in North Andros and another in Acklins that claimed the life of a police officer.

According to reports, officers were on routine mobile patrol in the area of Lowe Sound, Andros, when they observed a pink Nissan Note with extensive damage to the front of the vehicle.

Officers also observed damage to a business in the immediate area of the vehicle and subsequently made a check of the vehicle, where they discovered an unresponsive female driver.

The incident reportedly occurred sometime around 12.35am yesterday.

Medical personnel on the island visited the scene and pronounced the 60-year-old woman of Queens Highway, North Andros, dead.

Meanwhile, in Acklins, police are investigating the death of a police officer who died in a traffic accident on Saturday.

According to reports, around 3.30pm, a male driver of a white police vehicle was travelling north on Kings Highway when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn.

Medical personnel on the island were called to the scene and reported no vital signs of life.

Officers from the Traffic Division in New Providence will travel to both islands to assist with investigations.