‘Be careful’ urge police after new road deaths

POLICE are warning people to be careful on the streets after two more traffic deaths occurred on Sunday — one in Eleuthera and another in New Providence that left a man and a woman dead.

These incidents come after two other traffic fatalities in North Andros and Acklins occurred earlier in the weekend.

Around 7.30pm on Sunday, a 62-year-old male West Street pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Carmichael Road. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Around 9.28pm on Sunday in Gregory Town, Eleuthera, a silver coloured Nissan Note, occupied by a man and a woman, crashed into a casuarina tree.

The male driver was airlifted to New Providence and is listed in serious condition. However, the female passenger died from her injuries at the scene.

Following these traffic fatalities over a 48-hour period, Chief Superintendent David Lockhart of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division said the number of traffic fatalities in the country is of major concern.

He revealed that the investigations into these four incidents are ongoing, noting that police are unable to say the exact cause of the fatalities.

CSP Lockhart made these remarks during a press briefing yesterday at the Traffic Police Station.

He noted that 46 people had died in traffic accidents thus far, which he revealed to be on par with the traffic fatality count of last year.

He said the contributing factor for traffic fatalities this year is the result of “careless” pedestrians, speeding drivers or drivers not paying attention when on the road.

“We are asking members of the public to please drive with due care and attention, adhere to all the traffic rules and regulations and stay within the speed limit,” he said.

“Pedestrians we are asking you if you have to cross the road, please find an appropriate place that you can cross or to please ensure that you look left, that you look right and look left again before crossing. Also, ensure that you are wearing reflective clothes that you can be visible to drivers.”

He continued: “You know one life lost is one life too many and I think at this juncture we would like to see that we continue the rest of the year without another fatality, whether that is going to happen we don’t know.”

He also noted that the highest speed limit within the country is 45mph.

Acknowledging the upcoming Christmas season, CSP Lockhart urged motorists to take the necessary precautions to avoid accidents on busy streets.

He said: “Drivers tend to be on the road more now that we are getting into the holidays. So, if you have to drive on the road, please drive with due care and attention. Leave in sufficient time so that you could get to work on time. If you have to go shopping, please ensure that you take all precautions if you have to use the road.”