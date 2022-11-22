No casualties reported in Over Yonder Cay fire

Police have said that there are no casualties reported in relation to a structural fire that occurred in Over Yonder Cay, north of Staniel Cay, Exuma last night.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 8pm, officers were notified of the blaze which has reportedly destroyed the engineering building.

A team of officers from George Town, Exuma, along with officers from the Fire Services Investigation Unit, New Providence, will travel to Over Yonder Cay to commence their investigation.