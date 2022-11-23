Man faces court over firearm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was imprisoned yesterday after allegedly being found with a firearm and live ammunition.

Deangelo Major, 23, faced Magistrate Kendra Kelly on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

On November 20, authorities reportedly found Major with a black Springfield 9mm pistol. At the time of his arrest, he was also accused of having five live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In court, Major pleaded not guilty to both charges. However, Major’s bail hearing was deferred to November 25 for the prosecution to review his case.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his next court appearance.