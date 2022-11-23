Remember our brave volunteers

EDITOR, The Tribune.

As usual, the second Sunday in November was observed in the Bahamas as Remembrance Day.

This is when we remember and honour the Bahamian Men and Women who stepped forward and joined the British Armed Forces.

They volunteered to put their lives on the line to rebuff the efforts of a Despot to dominate the World.

Regrettably only four of the veterans are alive today.

We will forever be grateful to them, their families and the British Legion – Bahamas Branch which is doing a fantastic job in remembering them.

As a part of the Observation, the traditional religious service was held at Christ Church Cathedral where it has been held for many, many years.

While this Service was always appreciated it is not a national service, but a service of the Cathedral.

It is most appropriate that Bahamians should come together in a National Ecumenical Service under the auspices of the Bahamas Christian Council to express our national appreciation.

We owe so much to these brave men and women that it is only fitting that all faiths join together in thanking God for them.

REV CB MOSS

Nassau,

November 22, 2022