Teens accused of armed robberies

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE teens were charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday in separate incidents of armed robbery.

A 14-year-old boy stood before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on two counts of armed robbery and one of receiving.

On November 16 in New Providence, the accused, being concerned with another while armed with a handgun, is alleged to have robbed Ordeaha Pierre of a $200 blue Guess handbag containing $100 cash. It is further said that at this time an undetermined amount of cash was stolen from Maxxi’s bar on Montagu Beach.

The accused is also alleged on the same day to have robbed Berthony Joseph of one rose gold Samsung cellphone valued at $300.

As these allegations are indictable offences, the juvenile was not required to enter a plea in court. He was informed that his case would be fast tracked to the Supreme Court.

The accused was also told that while the magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail, he had the right to apply for it through the higher court.

Until bail is granted the teen will be remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys. He is expected to be served his Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI) on February 16, 2023.

The other two males, Miguel Barr, 18, and a 16-year-old, who was accompanied by his mother, faced a shared charge of armed robbery before Magistrate Kendra Kelly. While Barr faced additional charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition, the 16-year-old alone stood accused of receiving.

On November 16 in New Providence, the two, while armed with a handgun, are accused of robbing Davon Coleby of $65 cash.

It is further alleged that on the same day at around 9.55pm, they were found by authorities with a Taurus G2C pistol with the serial number erased. At the time of his arrest, Barr is also said to have had seven unfired rounds of .9mm ammunition.

Neither defendant was required to enter a plea for the armed robbery charge. Barr pleaded not guilty to his remaining charges. However his co-accused pleaded guilty to the receiving charge relating to the stolen cash.

Although the accused are to be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and Simpson Penn respectively until they are granted bail by the Supreme Court, the bail for their remaining charges was also set.

Bail for the defendants’ lesser charges is set at $3,000 each. Under the conditions of this bail both defendants are expected to sign in at the Grove Police Station every Friday by 6pm. A 9pm to 6am residential curfew is also to be enforced.

Service of their VBIs, sentencing, service of a probation report and the start of Barr’s trial is set for January 13, 2023.