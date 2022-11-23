Two accused of endangering lives

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO Exuma men were charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday with endangering the lives of four people with a handgun.

Elton Bain, 27, and Robin Ferguson, 26, stood before Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged with three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Bain faced an additional charge of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life as well as a solo charge of causing damage.

On November 14 in Roker’s Point, the two accused are said to have threatened the lives of Dereck Nottage, Brian Sawyer and Riaheem Swan with a handgun.

On the same day in Farmer’s Hill, it is alleged that Bain endangered the life of Cari Smith with a handgun. He also reportedly caused $1,500 damage to Kraunein Nixon’s Cadillac Escalade after allegedly firing his weapon.

Because of the nature of the offences, neither accused was required to enter a plea. They were informed that their case would proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

They were further informed that as the magistrate did not have the jurisdiction to grant them bail, they could apply for bail in the higher court.

Until bail is granted they will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

They are expected to receive their VBIs on February 27, 2023 before Magistrate Kelly.