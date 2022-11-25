Man fined for having drugs

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $300 in the Magistrate’s Court after admitting to having drugs for his own personal use.

Aljaharez Brennen, 30, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

On November 20 in New Providence, Brennen was arrested after he was found with six grams of Indian hemp as well as six marijuana infused gummies.

In court Brennen pleaded guilty to the offence and admitted that the drugs were for his personal use.

His charges were reduced to simple possession of dangerous drugs. However, given the fact that Brennen has prior convictions, the magistrate imposed a fine of $300 or in default, a month in prison.