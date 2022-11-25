Man used sword on gas attendant

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to complete 75 hours of community service after admitting attacking a gas station attendant with a sword last week.

Michael Hanna, 36, faced Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and causing harm.

Hanna got into an argument with pump attendant Kerby Jeune while attempting to get fuel around 12.50am on November 22 at Esso Gas Station on East Bay Street. Things escalated and Hanna pulled out a sword from his car and chopped Jeune on his left arm.

The victim suffered a laceration to his left forearm.

In court, the accused pleaded guilty. Hanna explained to the magistrate that he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time and was not in the right state of mind.

The chief magistrate sternly warned Hanna and placed him on a conditional discharge. Hanna is expected to financially compensate the complainant with $250 in court on or before November 30. He was further ordered to attend 75 hours of community service at the Good Samaritan Home.

Hanna is to return to court for a status report on January 9, 2023.