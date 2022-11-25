Pedestrian dies after collision with vehicle

By LETRE SWEETING

A MALE pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Grand Bahama on Wednesday, said police.

This incident is the fifth traffic fatality in the country in less than a week.

Shortly before 10pm on Wednesday, officers of the Eight Mile Rock Police Station received a report indicating that a male driver of a Japanese vehicle was travelling east on Queen’s Highway in Grand Bahama, when he struck a male pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street.

Emergency Medical Services responded and found the male victim had no signs of life.

The victim was then taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead.

In a press release, police said, “The Royal Bahamas Police Force wants to urge the motoring public to drive with due care and attention. To obey the speed limits and traffic signs, as we work together to make the Bahamas a safer place for all. We will continue to enforce all laws to create safer communities.”

These incidents follow a series of traffic fatalities, two of which took place on Sunday.

Around 7.30pm on Sunday, a 62-year-old West Street pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Carmichael Road. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Around 9.28pm on Sunday in Gregory Town, Eleuthera, a silver coloured Nissan Note, occupied by a man and a woman, crashed into a casuarina tree.

The male driver was airlifted to New Providence and is listed in serious condition. However, the female passenger died from her injuries at the scene.

Earlier last weekend, two other traffic fatalities occurred in North Andros and Acklins.

Following these traffic fatalities, Chief Superintendent David Lockhart of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division urged people to be careful while on the road.