Suspect accused of armed robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday in connection with the armed mugging of a man earlier this month.

Denzil Hanna, 27, faced Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on a charge of armed robbery.

Hanna is accused of robbing Brandon Jennings on November 13, while being concerned with others and armed with a handgun. During this incident, it is said that $900 cash, a black 12-gauge shotgun, a black Audi car key and a gold chain with a Jesus charm valued at $1,500 were all stolen from Jennings.

Due to the nature of the offence, the accused was not required to enter a plea in court. He was informed that his matter would be fast tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The magistrate did not have the jurisdiction to grant bail, however the accused can apply for it in the Supreme Court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Hanna’s VBI will be served