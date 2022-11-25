Three charged in separate sexual assault cases

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were charged in Magistrate’s Court on Friday in three separate cases of sexual assault.

One of these cases involved a recent home invasion and rape of a woman in Andros earlier this month.

Garnet Thompson, Jr, 24, appeared before Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, on charges of burglary and rape.

It is alleged that on the night of November 18 in Cargill Creek, Andros, Thompson broke into the house of a 27-year-old woman. It was at this time that the accused is said to have had sex with the female complainant without her consent.

Peter Stuart, 34, represented by Miranda Adderley, faced Magistrate Kendra Kelly on a charge of rape.

On June 5 in New Providence, Stuart is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old girl against her will.

The final male, Dominique Brennen, 36, also represented by Ms Adderley, stood before Magistrate Shaka Serville on a charge of assault with intent to rape.

On November 18 in New Providence, it is alleged that Brennen assaulted a woman to force her to have sex with him.

Due to the nature of these offences none of the three defendants was required to enter a plea for their respective charges. They were all informed that their matters would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

The judges in these cases could not grant bail, but the men have the right to apply for it in the Supreme Court.

They were sent to prison in the interim.

Thompson’s VBI is set for service on February 24, 2023, with Stuart and Brennen’s VBIs scheduled for release on February 4 and March 28, 2023.