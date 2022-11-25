US Congresswoman Frederica Wilson pays courtesy call on PM to celebrate Women's Suffrage Movement's 60th anniversary

By LETRE SWEETING

UNITED States Congresswoman Frederica Wilson joined Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis at the Office of The Prime Minister for a courtesy call on Friday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Women's Suffrage Movement.

Congresswoman Wilson’s visit came a day after a special joint sitting at the House of Assembly which brought members of Parliament and senators together in the lower chamber.

The joint sitting celebrated the contributions that Bahamian women have made to the national development of the country.

Mr Davis welcomed the Bahamian American congresswoman with open arms pointing to the great strides females have made in Parliament.

“We are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the suffragette movement, when women were permitted the right to register to vote, and the first woman to have done that, Ms Ruby Ann Darling, in whose honour a gala banquet is going to be held tomorrow (Saturday) night, and I'm so pleased that you consented to be a part of that auspicious occasion with us,” he said.

“The women of our Parliament, our Congresswomen put us men on the side on Wednesday, the usual sitting. And we were quieted by the voices of the ladies,” Mr Davis said.

“And it was a joint session, a bicameral session between both houses. We had the Senate and Parliament meeting together, which is a rare occasion, at which time, our ladies just recounted the history and spoke to the journey and the struggle. They also reminded us of the rest of the glass ceilings that have yet to be broken,” he said.

“It was a wonderful occasion and a wonderful expression of women in the Bahamas. And we've come a long way,” Mr Davis said.

Congresswoman Wilson called it an honour to be back in The Bahamas.

“I am just so happy to be here for women all over The Bahamas. Because of Ruby's legacy, today, there are seven women elected to Parliament. This is historic,” she said.

She added, “So I am so happy to be here and at the Ruby ball, I will present a copy to Miss Ruby Ann Darling, a copy of the Congressional Record showing that her incredible contributions and achievements have been recorded in the US congressional record.

“The official record will be permanently placed in the United States Library of Congress forever.

“(It) is a privilege to recognize all that she has done to forge a bright, brave future for Bahamian women, which reminds us how far women have come,” she said.